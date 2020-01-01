Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51265818_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway talks Mets' hire of Luis Rojas: 'He's very prepared. Great baseball mind'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway, now the pitching coach for the Angels, recently weighed in on the hire of Luis Rojas as the team's new manager.

Tweets