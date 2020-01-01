Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets Takeaways from Friday's win over Cardinals, including a decisive homer from prospect Andres Gimenez

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Infield prospect Andres Gimenez blasted a solo homer to right field to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning as the Mets beat the Cardinals, 3-2, on Friday afternoon at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

