VIDEO: Tim Tebow Bungles Final Out of Mets-Cardinals Game With Egregious Error
by: Michael Luciano — 12up 1m
Tim Tebow comically butchered what should have been the final out of the Mets' Spring Training game against the Cardinals.
Tweets
Tim Tebow stumbles, falls while trying to catch the final out of Mets spring training game https://t.co/lP6jAQQ3V1Beat Writer / Columnist
On the latest episode of @EWPod with @BenLindbergh and @megrowler: – Talking Mets with @TimBritton – Talking Blue Jays with @bnicholsonsmith – The Astros literally steal some signs – A bunch of pitchers got hurt – Ruben Amaro Jr.'s unlikely career path https://t.co/EdJTR0b507Blogger / Podcaster
Takeaways from the Mets' 3-2 win against the Cardinals, including Andres Gimenez's huge home run https://t.co/9GwzQeZQwjTV / Radio Network
⬇️8️⃣ Tie game. @andresgimenez answered the call. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Our @MarkASimonSays talked w @TimBritton & @thepeteymac about the Mets and what our improved Defensive Runs Saved tells us about their defense. Tune in and check out Fielding Bible Volume V, which ships next week - it's available wherever books are sold. https://t.co/oLqvS8sNC0Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @fangraphs: On the latest episode of @EWPod, @BenLindbergh and @megrowler are previewing the Mets and Blue Jays for 2020 with @TimBritton and @bnicholsonsmith. Plus some banter on sign stealing, spring injuries and more. https://t.co/EdJTR0b507Beat Writer / Columnist
