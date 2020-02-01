New York Mets
WATCH: Mets’ Tim Tebow trips on shoestrings, misses flyball that would have ended game - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Tim Tebow gave the Mets some footage for their 2020 blooper reel on Friday when he missed what should have been a game-ending flyout to left field after tripping on his shoe laces.
