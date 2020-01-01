Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Nimmo back in action after passing heart tests

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Given a clean bill of heart health, Brandon Nimmo returned to Mets camp Friday in high spirits, rejoining the starting lineup two days after the Mets scratched him to undergo cardiac screening. “I guess I have a little bit larger heart,” Nimmo said,...

