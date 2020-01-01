New York Mets
Nimmo back in action after passing heart tests
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
Given a clean bill of heart health, Brandon Nimmo returned to Mets camp Friday in high spirits, rejoining the starting lineup two days after the Mets scratched him to undergo cardiac screening. “I guess I have a little bit larger heart,” Nimmo said,...
