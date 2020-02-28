Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
51274557_thumbnail

Mets' Robinson Cano gets a little taste of Grapefruit League | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated February 28, 2020 6:49 PM Newsday 3m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Robinson Cano went 0-for-1 with a walk as the designated hitter in his first appearance of spring training on Friday in the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Cardinals at Clover Park.

Tweets