New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen says Mets 'wanted a guy that could clearly be a players- first manager'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
On Friday afternoon, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen joined the Joe & Evan show on WFAN to discuss everything from hiring Luis Rojas to Yoenis Cespedes' progression this offseason.
Tweets
-
What an incredible run the boys had back in 2015. We need this feeling again! Just gotta get the job done this time. Enjoy “Tears Of Joy” if you haven’t already. #LFGM2020 https://t.co/l2bWKp0ZV5Super Fan
-
RT @TheOnlySappy: @SP_SULLY @andresgimenez @MetsmerizedJoeD I also got other @andresgimenez rookie card as well... thank you @MetsmerizedJoeD ! https://t.co/wvVFwUw9OnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheOnlySappy: Thank you for sick @andresgimenez rookie card! @MetsmerizedJoeD LGM!!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets slugger @Pete_Alonso20 tells @JoeandEvan that last season felt like "an out-of-body experience." https://t.co/BH1uTdR04lTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TAFKABB: @pedrogomezESPN Sir, re today’s podcast with @Buster_ESPN concerning your son. Good luck to him (and you) for this exciting journey 👍🇬🇧Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Watching @STR0 warm up today was a treat. And this might be my favorite of the photos I got.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets