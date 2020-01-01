Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51277035_thumbnail

Mets' Brandon Nimmo talks cardiac screening, 'controlled aggression' approach, and even calls some play-by-play

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 53s

During Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, SNY's Steve Gelbs caught up with Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

Tweets