New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Brandon Nimmo talks cardiac screening, 'controlled aggression' approach, and even calls some play-by-play
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 53s
During Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, SNY's Steve Gelbs caught up with Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
Tweets
-
The Kreider injury took the the air out of the balloon. Only one man can reinflate. See you Sunday.TV / Radio Personality
-
The #Mets defense remains one of the franchise's biggest question marks #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/JdjEbt6PqHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AakashGandhi1: Got some sick shots of my man @STR0 today Ig: @ agandhiphotographyPlayer
-
What's in store for Michael Wacha in 2020? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ahxwH4tmylBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mastro101: Probably(100%) the most comfortable pair of shorts I own..@STR0 @HDMHApparelPlayer
-
RT @AmazinAvenue: If you’re in Port St. Lucie for spring training, @BrianNeedsaNap and @chrismcshane will be hanging at Vine & Barley and recording an episode of AA Audio (The Show) while sipping on some fine beers. At 9:45-ish. Stop by and say hello!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets