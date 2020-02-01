New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman Escapes Trouble in Second Outing
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 25s
Marcus Stroman worked out of a dicey second in his two-inning performance, giving up one earned run in the Mets 3-2 victory versus the Cardinals on Friday afternoon.After retiring the first tw
Tweets
-
Brandon Nimmo is back in the leadoff spot today 🙌TV / Radio Network
-
In the end, while winning is important in sports, most important is how it makes you feel. Be it happiness or anger, it’s emotion that brings you back. @You_Found_Nimmo evokes joy, which, in addition to his talent, is why he should never be traded.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We're putting together the best #Mets lineup possible (sans Cespedes) and we need your vote. Here's what we have so far: 1) Nimmo 2) McNeil 3) Alonso 4) Conforto 5) Davis Who is your number six hitter? #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
1 question on deGrom, the rest about who will be on and how to use the pitching staff! #MatzIsASP📭 METS SPRING TRAINING MAILBAG 📭 Jacob deGrom's "new" pitch, the Opening Day bullpen and more (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/uPKL0wrI9P https://t.co/dFZB7goKWvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If you don’t like Brandon Nimmo, that’s a you problemSuper Fan
-
4 years ago today, I got to spend a nice chunk of time talking w/ @mikepiazza31 Amazing catcher, but also a thoughtful, intelligent man full of life lessons about the importance of details, patience and attaining goals Seaver ✅ Strawberry ✅ Doc ✅ Wagner ⏹ Olerud ⏹Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets