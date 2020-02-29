Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the garbage articles about the Mets being sold “quick”

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

OK STOP.  EVERYONE STOP. You’re going to see an article about how the Mets sale COULD come “quick”(ly). Now once you fall for the clickbait you will see the owners who COULD buy the team “quick” are Alex Rodriguez, who is rich but not WIlpons rich,...

