Mets 2020 projections: Steven Matz

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5s

It’s been established in everyone’s mind that Steven Matz is a riddle, someone who’s consistent only in his inconsistency. It seemed like more of the same for Matz in 2019. However, a look at the n…

