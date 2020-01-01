New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ICYMI at Mets Spring Training: Here's what happened Friday, Feb. 28
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Mets spring training is in full swing in Port St. Lucie. Here's what happened Friday, in case you missed it...
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Luis Rojas in action throwing batting practice.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Daniel Zamora Excelling Against Right-Handers So Far https://t.co/QJlIFE2lgr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Pete Alonso getting in some mini-glove defensive work on a sunny Saturday morning.Official Team Account
-
Steven Matz will get the start today https://t.co/672DvM9hV8TV / Radio Network
-
Mets shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez trying to kick start his big-league career https://t.co/Xm2kUZoXwd @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
Which #Mets prospect will make the leap to MLB this year? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/5gm9fjiJhQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets