Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51290156_thumbnail

Mets' Michael Conforto fine with flying under radar: 'I just want our team to win'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Michael Conforto quietly had the best season of his career in 2019 with the Mets. But even if the sixth-year outfielder flew under the radar to some, he is perfectly fine with that perception.

Tweets