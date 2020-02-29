New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Canó discusses Friday's game
by: Justin Toscano, Staff Writer — North Jersey 1m
Robinson Canó smiled when discussing a recent outing.
Tweets
-
Put it in the books (spring training paperback edition). Mets 2 Astros 1.TV / Radio Network
-
The Mets beat the Astros, 2-1, in comeback fashion. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Another dub in the win column! #MetsWin FINAL: #Mets 2 - Houston 1 Box: https://t.co/J2wVpUkRVQOfficial Team Account
-
And the hits keep coming …Boone said Judge has undergone additional testing, including an MRI, which have come back negative. Will have another test Monday. Felt the discomfort again while hitting inside yesterday. No timeline for the moment on anything until they figure out the issueBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2TV / Radio Network
-
1TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets