New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ nightmare Jarred Kelenic scenario is becoming reality
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1m
PEORIA, Ariz — The Mets’ nightmare makes comments like, “It is super realistic” that he will be in the majors before his 21st birthday and that his goal is “to be the face of baseball” in
Tweets
-
RT @ernestdove: Wow what an inning for Mets Pitching prospect David Peterson all strikeouts off his breaking stuff. Pretty much sat 94 with some 92. @Mets_MinorsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I just want our team to win" Michael Conforto isn't thinking about personal accolades https://t.co/Qrnp1KSv3HTV / Radio Network
-
-
Media doesn’t know what to write.. how about baseball.Lack of #Mets chaos feels earth-shattering https://t.co/ou7SSibGjY via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Where did you hear this first???. Talkin’ #Mets never liesAs per a reliable source, the sale of the Mets could go down as early as next week. It it believed that the Dolan family has put together a package and they are in the mix.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If @mrsmet had a first name, what would it be?Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets