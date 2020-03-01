Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The @47 Shop selling caps that reinforce negative Irish stereotypes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I jinxed things.  I was (seriously) thinking just this morning that it seemed that people had finally realized the error of their ways with some of the “Irish” caps that we’ve seen in the past. Then I saw this.   Ah yes, the simian imagery and the...

