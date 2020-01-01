Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' J.D. Davis already ahead of schedule after shoulder injury

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen gave everyone a big sigh of relief when he said last Wednesday that J.D. Davis' shoulder injury was nothing to worry about. Davis' work on Sunday in Port St. Lucie proves that.

