Mets' J.D. Davis already ahead of schedule after shoulder injury
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen gave everyone a big sigh of relief when he said last Wednesday that J.D. Davis' shoulder injury was nothing to worry about. Davis' work on Sunday in Port St. Lucie proves that.
WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes goes deep in BP https://t.co/DTwlYVRxSpTV / Radio Network
RT @metspolice: Isn’t it gonna be great when the Dolans buy the Mets and fold SNY into MSG and in a few years the Mets are on MSG+ and Matt Loughlin and Todd Ziele are doing the games?Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets’ splits-squad game at home includes Jacob deGrom’s first spring training appearance. Chat about it! https://t.co/BOsVO3EK2HBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, Nationals vs. Mets https://t.co/wwR3zFYkm8 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ksu_analytics: Earlier tonight, Luke Bay three a curveball that Trackman recorded at 3086 RPM. That’s a higher spin rate than 98.3 percent of all 293,994 curveballs thrown by major leaguers in the Statcast-era (2015-) https://t.co/Sp0ZfrDnFC https://t.co/Yl29BaAgTrBeat Writer / Columnist
