WATCH: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes takes Seth Lugo deep during live BP
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Seth Lugo's next step in coming back from his pinky toe fracture was to throw live batting practice, and that's just what he did on Sunday. And who did he face? None other than Yoenis Cespedes.
WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes goes deep in BP https://t.co/DTwlYVRxSpTV / Radio Network
