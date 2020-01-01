Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51315496_thumbnail

WATCH: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes takes Seth Lugo deep during live BP

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 54s

Seth Lugo's next step in coming back from his pinky toe fracture was to throw live batting practice, and that's just what he did on Sunday. And who did he face? None other than Yoenis Cespedes.

Tweets