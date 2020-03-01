New York Mets
New York Mets RP Dellin Betances planning to pitch in 7-8 spring training games
by: Aaron Gershon — Elite Sports NY 2m
A frustrated Dellin Betances said he hopes to pitch in 7-8 spring training games for the New York Mets before starting the season.
