New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: Robinson Cano gives Mets lead with two-run double

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Robinson Cano gave the Mets an early 2-0 nothing with a two-run double in the first inning. It was Cano's first hit of the spring.

