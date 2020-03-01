Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
51321790_thumbnail

New York Mets’ Yoenis Céspedes belts HR off Seth Lugo in live BP (Video)

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 5m

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes goes yard on a Seth Lugo pitch during Sunday's live batting practice.

Tweets