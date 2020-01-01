Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51322740_thumbnail

Shaking off rust? Sorry, deGrom can't relate

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Of course, no one would have blamed Jacob deGrom had he needed to scrape away some rust following 22 weeks away from a Major League mound. deGrom did not have to open his Grapefruit League debut with a 97-mph fastball, nor hit 98 mph a

Tweets