Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Honor John Olerud By Donating To The Jordan Fund

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

On December 20, 1996, the New York Mets acquired John Olerud from the Toronto Blue Jays. In his time in New York, Olerud delivered a number of great moments and seasons delivering much joy to the h…

Tweets