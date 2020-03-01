Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51338248_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Astros pitcher Ken Giles says he is willing to give back his tainted ’17 World Series ring - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 47s

Ken Giles, a relief pitcher on the 2017 Houston Astros team whose legacy has been tainted by the sign-stealing scandal uncovered this offseason, said he is willing to give back the World Series ring he won with them if Major League Baseball wants to...

Tweets