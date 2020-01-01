Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
43874062_thumbnail

From Complex to Queens, Episode 49: Going Back to School

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

The team takes a look at the high school players the Mets were unable to sign in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 MLB Drafts and checks in on how they’ve been doing.

Tweets