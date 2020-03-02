New York Mets
New York Yankees reach out to Mets regarding Steven Matz (Report)
by: Ryan Morik — Elite Sports NY 6m
The New York Yankees are keeping their eyes open for starting pitching and that includes Mets starter Steven Matz.
Mark Kertenian wondered why he had been summoned to watch a skinny kid playing his first baseball game in over four years. He wondered what made the kid special. He peeked at his notes. In 14 swings to that point, the kid had not whiffed one time. https://t.co/W4nJmx9GX4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @martinonyc: Fun detail I wish I'd learned at the time btw: Yankees and Mets had a Wheeler trade far enough along last July that teams were reviewing medicals, but something messed it up late.TV / Radio Network
RT @AlexFast8: David Price's first K as a Dodger was off a beautiful cutter to Joey Votto.Blogger / Podcaster
Here's @JonathanMayo's Q&A with #Mets 2019 1st-round #MLBDraft pick Brett Baty, who spoke about #SpringTraining, life in pro ball, what he did to improve this offseason and more: https://t.co/sT8nJk03GuMinors
New York Mets: Dominic Smith has learned to cope with unpredictability https://t.co/4oaYbPdDnYBlogger / Podcaster
