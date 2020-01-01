Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51350399_thumbnail

4 reasons why the Mets should sign Michael Conforto to a contract extension

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Michael Conforto enters the 2020 season at 27 years old in what is his second-to-last year of arbitration. If an extension isn't reached before the end of the 2021 season, Conforto will be a free agent. And the Mets shouldn't let things get to that...

Tweets