WATCH: Mets' Chili Davis excited for second year as hitting coach
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Mets' hitting coach Chili Davis spoke with SNY's Steve Gelbs about being more familiar with his hitters as he works in Port St. Lucie for the second time.
WATCH: Chili Davis is excited to enter his second year as Mets hitting coach https://t.co/PIC4QlQDS9
