Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51363660_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: at least they didn’t murder sharks with Trump Jr. this time

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  The Big Spring Of Nothing continues. I guess it can be expected as yesterday was the off-day, but you’d think someone would go murder beautiful sharks with Donald Trump Jr. or something. Bot no there’s nothing.  Speaking of...

Tweets