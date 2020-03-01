New York Mets
What Should Expectations Be for Pete Alonso In 2020?
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 1m
What should we expect for an encore performance from the Polar Bear in 2020?
From yesterday: Jeff McNeil, in his words, is not a 6-foot-6 giant who hits bombs. That might be why fans relate to him so well. He has exceptional talent, but his crazy journey makes others believe they, too, can do anything. https://t.co/W4nJmx9GX4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @dianagram: My new book .... Hall of Name: Baseball's Most Magnificent Monikers from 'The Only Nolan' to '... https://t.co/K6hzcJJ5yD on sale for only $12.60 at Amazon!Beat Writer / Columnist
Just when things were coming together nicely for #Mets, too.A 4.1KM asteroid will close-in on Earth in April, NASA has confirmed - Could end human civilisation if it hits https://t.co/ViEX9JAOTm https://t.co/LFEeS5F9D3Beat Writer / Columnist
Catching up on stories over the last week-plus... "I just wanted to work on being a better hitter and more of a pure hitter." Michael Conforto on reaching his "untapped potential." https://t.co/VbWD0W9QTUBeat Writer / Columnist
There's only one way the Mets should trade Steven Matz https://t.co/l4arIHmGoZBlogger / Podcaster
Dear baseball weather gods. Click duplicate and copy today for March 26th. #LFGM2020Super Fan
