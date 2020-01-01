Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
51365660_thumbnail

The difficulties in making a Steven Matz deal now

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

Rumors are swirling about a potential Steven Matz trade, with the idea that the Yankees are among those interested in the Mets’ lefty. It seems pretty unlikely to me that the Mets would deal Matz, …

Tweets