Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51371842_thumbnail

WATCH: Mets' Dellin Betances throws simulated game as he preps for Opening Day

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 32s

Mets reliever Dellin Betances threw a simulated game on Tuesday at spring training as he continued to prepare for Opening Day, with Yoenis Cespedes among the batters who stepped in the box.

Tweets