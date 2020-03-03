Do Not Sell My Personal Information

History lovin’ Mets honoring the history and having players hang around and stuff

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8s

The Mets have come a long way.  Look at them honoring guys from the 70s, 80s, and 90s without having to be nagged or waiting for someone to die….well not in Ed Charles’ case.   But we’ve come a long way. Also nice to see they have Ronnie is his...

