New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: Mets' Jeff McNeil launches moonshot homer vs. Marlins

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

Jeff McNeil has picked up right where he left off last season down in Port St. Lucie, and that continued on Tuesday when he hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

