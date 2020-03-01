Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51375415_thumbnail

Coronavirus outbreak: MLB outlines plan for spring training games, Opening Day - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

At least six people in the United States have died from the coronavirus as MLB ponders its plans for spring training games and Opening Day, which is Thursday, March 26, 2020 (3/26/20).

Tweets