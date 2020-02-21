Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Lohud
62c63ddc-5832-4841-8f48-2e3980d513d6-gettyimages-1207523967

NY Mets: Dellin Betances eyeing Opening Day after Achilles injury

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 21s

Despite recovering from a torn Achilles, Dellin Betances still hopes to make his Mets debut on Opening Day.

Tweets