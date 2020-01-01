Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors
51378402_thumbnail

MMN Top 30 Prospects: High Upside in Josh Wolf at No. 10

by: Roberto Correa Mets Minors 4m

No. 10 Josh Wolf, RHPB/T: R/R Age: 22 (9/1/2000)Height: 6’3″ Weight: 170 lbsAcquired: Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB DraftETA: 20232019 Stats: 3.38 ERA, 1.250 WHIP, 1.13 BB/9

Tweets