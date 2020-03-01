Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankee Dellin Betances is no guarantee for Mets’ Opening Day roster - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34s

Former New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the New York Mets in December. The right-hander is recovering from a partially-torn Achilles tendon.

