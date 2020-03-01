New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Have Three Prospects in ESPN Top 100 List
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 5m
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN released his top 100 prospect list for the 2020 season and three Mets made it. Ronny Mauricio (43rd), Francisco Alvarez (87th), and Andres Gimenez (99th) represented the org
Tweets
-
RT @aposten: @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized Awesome concert.... I was there 😁Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vinnyoliva31: @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized I own this! Amazing set for any Mets fan! Also includes game 6 of the NLCS in Houston!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Follow @Metsmerized and RT for chance to Win... 💥Good Evening New York City - Paul McCartney's Historic Christening of Citi Field in 2009!💥 Complete Concert Hailed by Critics as the Ultimate Paul McCartney Live Performance! 🎸 Follow @Metsmerized, Winner Announced Sun! 🤩Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey wasn’t even right about Lowrie being ready for Opening Day in 2020 for the Mets....Mickey Callaway says Jed Lowrie has some soreness in the back of his left knee. "Our goal for Jed is to get him ready for the start of the season" https://t.co/Lz0olIVt9TSuper Fan
-
It’s hard to imagine Lowrie playing for this team. #MetsAsked again today if he is close to games, Jed Lowrie responded: "I have to refer you to the organization." Asked if he expects to play at all this spring, Lowrie said: "I have to refer you to the organization." (The Mets have revealed no timeline for Lowrie's return.)Minors
-
Over at @ESPN, watch the Mets and the Cardinals face off in spring training action, and chat with us about the game in this open thread. https://t.co/Ti3m0KyLXkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets