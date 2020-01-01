Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Céspedes brothers reunite, prepare for Majors

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 13s

When Yoenis Céspedes defected from Cuba in 2011, his half-brother, Yoelkis, was 13 years old. Yoenis was raised by his mother, Estela Milanés, who traveled from Cuba with him. Yoelkis was raised by his father, Cresencio Céspedes, who stayed behind....

