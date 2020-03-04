The 2019 squad was one of the most fun Mets teams of my lifetime, even if they didn't make the playoffs. The camaraderie between the guys was obvious from the outside.

Steve Gelbs Today, everyone is seeing what we see on a daily basis. Question the importance of chemistry all that you want, but it matters and this team has it in spades. If the Mets win this year, camaraderie won’t be the only reason, but it will certainly play a large role.