Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
51407739_thumbnail

Mets’ Dominic Smith trolls teammate J.D. Davis on ESPN over Astros’ cheating

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 5m

It’s not too soon for the Mets to troll J.D. Davis about being on the sign-stealing Astros. An opportunity got put on a tee Wednesday afternoon and Dom Smith didn’t miss. While the Mets

Tweets