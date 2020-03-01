New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jed Lowrie Looking into Using Transition Brace
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 23s
Jed Lowrie came up in an interview after the game on Wednesday with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen who said that the infielder is looking into using a "transition brace" to help him play as detailed b
Tweets
-
"So you're the guy who caught the bat?" "Yup, that's me." The Bat Catch is part of Luis Guillorme's baseball identity. Monday marked its three-year anniversary. I asked Guillorme and a couple of his teammates about the unbelievable play. https://t.co/XigvbfHY4jBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MBrownstein89: ICYMI: I had the chance to chat with 11-year major league first baseman James Loney about being scouted as a pitcher in high school, relationship with Terry Collins & thoughts about his career for this @Metsmerized interview. @MetsmerizedJoeD @james__loney #Mets #LGM https://t.co/Nb09Nhw0VdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Ceetar: dammit Mets just be forthcoming with the media. https://t.co/jddOESIZbhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Twitter: hello. I am currently mulling my 2020 Mets record/division prediction. Just thought you'd like to know.Me before the season: Mets will go 86-76, finish third in the NL East Mets this season: went 86-76, finished third in the NL East Nailed it. https://t.co/98ft8wN8PmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Stroman Sharp in Third Start of Spring https://t.co/iLoUW7ihGu #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Listen in as @Pete_Alonso20, @JeffMcNeil805, @TheRealSmith2_ and @JDDavis26 are mic’d up for a #SpringTraining game.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets