by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated March 4, 2020 6:09 PM — Newsday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.— Brace yourselves: There may be some clarity on the confusing injury situation with Jed Lowrie. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen on Wednesday issued an update on Lowrie, th