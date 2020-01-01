Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51411572_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso open to mic at Citi Field first base to 'try and grow the game'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

On a day when ESPN mic'd up Mets' players for its telecast of the Cardinals-Mets game, Alonso announced that he has agreed to let MLB Network put a microphone at first base at Citi Field to capture some of his conversations with opponents.

Tweets