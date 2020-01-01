Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51412063_thumbnail

Mets' Marcus Stroman assesses spring training through 3 starts

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Marcus Stroman's latest spring training appearance was his best yet. He fired three scoreless frames with just one hit while striking out four and walking one, getting the win for the Mets in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tweets