Mets' Marcus Stroman assesses spring training through 3 starts
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Marcus Stroman's latest spring training appearance was his best yet. He fired three scoreless frames with just one hit while striking out four and walking one, getting the win for the Mets in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.
