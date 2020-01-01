New York Mets
MLB Could Actually Have Players Mic'd up Much More Frequently in 2020 According to Pete Alonso
by: Jack Murphy — 12up 8m
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso says he OK'ed the MLB's request to put a microphone near first base to give fans insight into players' conversations.
-
It’s cute that you think you can get Arenado without giving up McNeil. This ain’t happening. FYI you can’t. #Mets #rockiesWith trade looking 'inevitable', here's why Rockies' Nolan Arenado is a near perfect Mets fit https://t.co/yWWRheC32j https://t.co/Zc5zuIZKlXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dominic Smith says he and other #Mets joked around with ex-Astro J.D. Davis by texting him trash can GIFs. https://t.co/2K6CQ0uMHB @MandMWFANTV / Radio Network
-
RT @yayroger: The JD, Dom, and Jeff Show Part 1 https://t.co/Bexj0kMvTMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is smart. He will get good press this year. Pete is a salesman.Pete Alonso is on a roll. He is in the media room offering wine recommendations to reporters.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Don’t use up too many hits in FloridaNew Post: McNeil Continues to Shine as Mets Top Cardinals, 4-1 https://t.co/3BYxy6RrNq #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
