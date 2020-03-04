New York Mets
Mets fans will get to hear Pete Alonso’s first-base talk
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Pete Alonso’s in-game commentary wearing a microphone Wednesday was just one endeavor to give fans additional access to the Mets first baseman this season. In the works, according
Just another reason he's the bestPete Alonso says he gave MLB the okay to mic up first base during games this season. There will be a microphone in/near the bag to pick up conversations at first. Alonso is a big proponent of growing the game broadly. Mentioned the social followings of guys like Messi, Ronaldo.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @athletelogos: The only way we could improve the Pete Alonso mic'd up experience would be to have GKR talking to him.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBNetwork: 🐻❄️, YEAR 2. #ReadyforBaseball | @Mets | @Pete_Alonso20Blogger / Podcaster
