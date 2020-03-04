Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
51416606_thumbnail

Mets fans will get to hear Pete Alonso’s first-base talk

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Pete Alonso’s in-game commentary wearing a microphone Wednesday was just one endeavor to give fans additional access to the Mets first baseman this season. In the works, according

Tweets