New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ J.D. Davis hits for first time since shoulder scare
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
PORT ST. LUCIE — J.D. Davis is back into baseball workout mode, just over a week after a hard landing on his left shoulder put a scare into the player and the Mets. On Wednesday, Davis took batting
Tweets
-
RT @NewellNYC: I am endorsing @BernieSanders for President and encourage my fellow @ewarren supporters to join me. As a pledged delegate candidate for Warren, this was not an easy decision. But supporting Sanders is now the only path to the big, structural change that Warren champions, 1/Blogger / Podcaster
-
*When the coronavirus finds out that everything is closed in Bergen County on Sundays*Super Fan
-
Just another reason he's the bestPete Alonso says he gave MLB the okay to mic up first base during games this season. There will be a microphone in/near the bag to pick up conversations at first. Alonso is a big proponent of growing the game broadly. Mentioned the social followings of guys like Messi, Ronaldo.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @athletelogos: The only way we could improve the Pete Alonso mic'd up experience would be to have GKR talking to him.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBNetwork: 🐻❄️, YEAR 2. #ReadyforBaseball | @Mets | @Pete_Alonso20Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fxvdigital: Win your very own UNRELEASED “Let’s Create Something Awesome Today” hoodie! RT, favorite, and comment to enter. Want more entries ? Do the same on our other social accounts. We’ll select a winner on FB live 3/9/20! Good Luck! #FreeStuff #EnterToWin #FXVDIGITAL https://t.co/xRTbtdSsZ0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets