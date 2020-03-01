Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
Krjz2qqrqbhz5i6wtj3yd4hawu

MLB rumors: Why Mets’ Steven Matz makes sense as Yankees trade target - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10s

When digging in on New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz, it’s easy to see why New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman would be interested in a trade.

Tweets